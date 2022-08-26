Tullow Ghana hands over 570-bed dormitory to Annor Adjaye SHS

The lead operator of Jubilee and TEN oil fields, Tullow Oil Ghana has delivered sixth fully furnished 16-unit dormitory block to the Annor Adjaye Senior High School in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.
The 570-bed capacity dormitory is fitted with improved water supply system, electricity, modern toilet and bathrooms, box rooms, laundry area and dry lines among others, to ensure that occupants have the perfect ambiance to rest and get ready for academic work.
Dormitory, classroom block & bungalow
The scope of work also covers the provision of a fully furnished bungalow for the resident housemasters/housemistress to enhance supervision and discipline. The project also comprises the construction of classroom blocks, which are currently ongoing.
Speaking at the commissioning of the dormitory block, the Operations Manager of Tullow Ghana, Mr. Erwin Sergio Scherpenhuijzen pledged the company’s continued support for the education and other sectors of the country.
The company, he said, considers the inauguration of the 16-unit dormitory block as an opportunity to reassert Tullow Ghana’s commitment to the people in the host communities and other parts of the country.
Investing $10 million
“The pursuit, development, and application of education continue to be a bedrock for global growth, development, and progress. Quality education for all pillars is central to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting the critical role education plays in society,” he said.
“That is why in 2018, Tullow Ghana committed to investing $10-million over five years in infrastructure development to support the government's policy of providing free access to quality senior high school education,” Mr. Scherpenhuijzen said.
Aside from the current commissioning, he said the company has since the announcement already completed and handed over 16-unit dormitory block for Nsein SHS and Sankor SHS in the Western Region and Nsutaman SHS in the Ashanti Region last year, which cumulatively are housing more than 1,500 students.
Reduced overcrowding
These blocks, he said, have helped reduce overcrowding in the schools and enhanced enrolment significantly, saying “it is obvious that since the country’s independence, the Western Region has played an important role in its development.
“It only takes a word with the students to see the impact this facility already has on them. These students are the hope and future of this country, and Tullow is proud to play a role in developing their creative, innovative, and talented abilities for optimum long-term impact,” he said.
At the Annor Adjaye Senior High School, he said the facility would directly benefit 442 out of the more than 1,124 student population. “This well-spaced facility will empower the school to optimally accommodate day students or students who would have had to rent nearby hostel facilities at extra cost and also the safety of the students.”
STEM education
“Let me say, Tullow Ghana as a company is committed to high-level leadership, we see our socio-economic investment strategy as critical to our success. Our priority areas of capacity building through STEM education and skill development, bolstering local and national economies, and developing shared infrastructure will continue to guide all interventions we make in Ghana presently and in the future,” he said.
Mr. Scherpenhuijzen said it is Tullow's fundamental principle that sustained hydrocarbon development will build a more prosperous social and economic future for the country.
Tullow Ghana, he said, would like to assure Ghanaians of its continued dedication to developing the country's oil and gas assets safely and sustainably for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Responsible operations
“Our Ghana value maximisation plan is on course to invest US$4.4 billion in responsible operations over the next ten years, resulting in low-cost and capital-efficient operations that ensure the safety and well-being of our people while reducing our environmental impact,” he said.
“Our Shared Prosperity ideology implies that Tullow will remain focused and committed to developing local capacity and skills, as well as investing in social projects that will enhance the day-to-day lives of our communities,” he said.
The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, commended Tullow Oil Ghana for its commitment to social investment programmes aimed at improving the lives of its host communities and contribution to national development.
Quality Education
The Western Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai, said the completion and handing over symbolises the commitment of good corporate citizens to quality education delivery in the region and other parts of the country.
“Education as we all know is one of the important sectors for the socio-economic development of this country and Tullow has been assisting this sector through the building of classrooms, dormitory blocks, offering scholarships among others.”