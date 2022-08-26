GJA to meet Kumasi Traditional Council over Oyerepa FM's shutdown

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is making arrangements to meet the Kumasi Traditional Council over the shutdown of Oyerepa FM, a Kumasi-based radio station.
The meeting, which is expected to take place on Monday, August 29, 2022, is intended to help address the decision by the traditional council to shut down Oyerepa FM.
The meeting forms part of the association's commitment to explore all avenues, including dialogue, to resolve the matter between the managers of the station and the traditional council.
The GJA in a statement signed by its General secretary, Kofi Yeboah, on Friday, August 26, 2022, said "Following the break of the news on the shutdown directed at Oyerepa FM by the Kumasi Traditional Council, the GJA quickly arranged to dispatch a delegation to Kumasi today, Friday, august 26, 2022, to meet with the traditional council and management of the radio station."
In addition, Mr Yeboah, said "However, the delegation was advised to reschedule the mission to Monday, which is considered to be an appropriate time to meet the traditional council.
Background
At a Kumasi Traditional Council meeting on Thursday, August 25, 2022, the managers of Oyerepa FM/TV, were asked to temporarily suspend operations and apologise to the Manhyia Palace, for allowing the founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike to use its medium to “defame” chiefs in Asanteman and the Asantehene.
The meeting by the Kumasi Traditional Council was presided over by the Bantamahene, Baffour Asare Owusu Amankwatia VI.
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu is not in town, as he has travelled outside the country.
Among the conditions set by the Kumasi Traditional Council in relation to the resolution of the issue, is for the media house to temporarily suspend operations and properly appear before it with an apology.
The suspension of operations started today, Friday, August 26, 2022.
The Acting President of the council, Baffour Asare Owusu Amankwatia VI, the Bantamahene, gave the directive when the management of the media house called on the council to render an apology for the comments made by Odike.
More to follow...