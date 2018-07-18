Throw out Anas's defamation suit - Kennedy Agyapong to High Court

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has prayed the Accra High Court to strike out the defamation suit investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has filed against him
.
Follow @Graphicgh
Read also: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong; he is demanding GH¢25million
Anas has dragged Mr Agyapong to court for defaming him and asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.
The MP has, in the past weeks, been publishing materials in his bid to discredit the investigative journalist, who has released a piece on the rot in Ghana football.
Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas has, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications and granted a sports journalist, Listowell Yesu Bukarson the lawful attorney to stand in for Anas.
The publication Anas is complaining about is a May 29,
Related: I will expose Anas – Kennedy Agyapong
On July 3, 2018, Mr Agyapong entered a conditional appearance to the suit and subsequently filed the motion on notice for an order to strike out Anas's Writ of Summons on July 17, 2018. His lawyer would be moving the motion on July 26, 2018.
Advancing his defence in the motion, Mr Agyapong stated that he "strongly hold the view which is confirmed by my lawyers that the Plaintiff has indeed perpetuated his acts of deceit and even in this Court by deceiving the Court that he resides in
...more to follow soon