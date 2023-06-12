TB Programme makes inroads in case detection

Doreen Andoh Jun - 12 - 2023 , 08:06

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and its partners have made inroads in finding increased number of tuberculosis (TB) cases, an important milestone towards fighting the pandemic.

Case detection went up by 20 per cent from 13,278 in 2021 to 16,650 cases in 2022.

The stepping up of efforts at finding TB cases to facilitate treatment of patients is due to the high incidence and death rate in the country.

The GHS data shows that the highly infectious TB claims 30 lives and infects 125 people daily in the country although the disease is preventable and treatment is for free.

At a media sensitisation workshop on TB in Accra last Saturday, the Manager of the National TB Programme, Dr Adusi-Poku, said although testing was key to controlling the spread, access to diagnostic services was a major challenge for the programme.

Equipment

He said the first line of diagnostic test was the equipment called Genexpert which was available in 168 out of the 216 districts in the country.

World Health Organisation data shows that out of the estimated 45,000 new TB cases in Ghana, only 13,600 (30 per cent) were diagnosed on time and put on treatment.

This means that 70 per cent of TB cases were not detected, thus they are excluded from accessing any life-saving medication.

The workshop was organised by non-governmental organisations in health: the Hope for Future Generation, Stop TB Ghana partnership and led by the GHS to enhance risk communication.

Dr Adusi-Poku said although very deadly if detected or the treatment schedule was followed through, the infection was not a death sentence.

He said people could avoid TB-related deaths and other complications by getting screened regularly at health facilities to ensure that they took their medications religiously.

He said people who were tested and were free from the infection should prioritise safety protocols to reduce their risk of getting infected because the treatment had some unpleasant side effects for some people.

But he was quick to add that the side effects could be nothing compared to complications of untreated TB and dying from the condition.

Explaining the mode of transmission to enable people to reduce their risk of exposure to the bacteria, Dr Adusi-Poku said TB was an airborne disease because the TB bacterium was an aerosol that dissolved in the atmosphere.

“It is spread when an infected person releases the bacterium into the air through coughing, sneezing, speaking, singing, or laughing, among others, and other people also breathed in the infected air.

However, repeated exposure to the germs is usually necessary before a person will become infected.

“It is not likely to be transmitted through personal items such as clothing, bedding, a drinking glass, eating utensils, handshake, toilet or other items that a person with TB has touched.”

“Adequate ventilation is the most important measure to prevent the transmission of TB,” he said.

Dr Adusi-Poku said that considering the mode of transmission, people should ensure proper ventilation in their places of abode and avoid places where ventilation was poor.

He said people could also use the face mask, particularly the N95, in poorly ventilated places and in other high exposure risk areas.

We should also adhere to cough and other hygienic etiquette such as coughing into the elbows.

He said on prevention, the country was vaccinating babies and it protects them up to age 10.

“Adult vaccination is also under consideration,” he said.

Symptoms

Dr Adusi-Poku said people could have the infection but not develop TB, while others could be asymptomatic but still transmit it to others.

He said people exposed to the bacterium could incubate it from six months to 10 years depending on the immunity.

“In children, symptoms may include fever, unintended weight loss, poor growth, sweating at night, cough and in adolescents, it includes cough that lasts longer than three weeks; pain in the chest, blood in their sputum; weakness and fatigue, swollen glands, unintended weight loss, decrease in appetite; fever and chills or night sweats

“The symptoms of TB may resemble other lung conditions or medical problems. Always consult your child's doctor for a diagnosis,” he said.