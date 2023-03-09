Tamale residents benefit from free health screening

Mohammed Fugu Mar - 09 - 2023 , 08:03

MORE than 200 residents of Vittin and Kukuo, suburbs of the Tamale Metropolis, last Saturday benefitted from a free health screening exercise organised by ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

The beneficiaries were screened for various health conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, hepatitis B, breast cancer, malaria, cholesterol and eye infections.

A team of health practitioners made up of medical doctors, laboratory technicians, eye specialists, pharmacists, nurses and midwives attended to the beneficiaries.

Some of the beneficiaries who were diagnosed of various conditions were given free medications while others were counselled and referred to health facilities for further medical care.

Quality

health care

The Tamale Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Limited, Imarat Hossani, told the Daily Graphic that the gesture formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility to ensure quality healthcare delivery in the area.

"Doing business in the hot season comes with a lot of sickness which would definitely affect many establishments, so we thought it wise to organise this free health screening for our clients and the people in our operational areas to ensure their well-being," he said.

He indicated that the exercise would be replicated across all its branches and operational areas in the region.

Mr Hossani reiterated the company's commitment to continue to give back to society, saying that "the communities are suffering from a water crisis; they do not have regular flow of water and it affects their business so we intend to come to their aid soon."

Advice

He advised the residents, particularly its clients, to regularly visit health facilities for check-ups to improve on their health.

The Branch Manager of the company, Mohammed Sadik, noted that many people did not undertake regular check-ups due to the lack of funds, for which reason the company decided to conduct the screening exercise to enable them to access free medical treatment from specialists.

He advised the people to make their health a priority, just as they treated their work and related matters.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the Daily Graphic thanked the financial institution for the free medical examination, saying it had made them aware of their health status.