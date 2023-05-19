Surfline service challenges, NCA engages management

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 19 - 2023 , 14:23

The National Communications Authority (NCA) says it is working with internet service provider, Surfline, to ensure that consumers’ interests in relation to data services are protected.

The NCA in a press statement dated Thursday, May 18, 2023, said the authority was aware of Surfline’s operations and service outage as well as the challenges customers of the company were facing.

It said the Authority has in the past several months continued engagements with Surfline following a formal communication by the company to shut down its Radio Access Network due to some operational challenges.

According to the NCA, its engagements with Surfline were intended to give the company the opportunity to: resolve issues concerning its indebtedness to its service providers; publish information on its service outage to its subscribers; ensure that customers who have purchased data plans do not lose their data, and where applicable, appropriate compensation paid by Surfline to customers for any loss of service, and commence the process to initiate bulk-delinking of Surfline SIMs from the Central SIM Database in the event the company fails to resume its operations and in relation to this, enable consumers to keep only their registered active SIMs.

A notice on the company’s portal pleads with its customers to bear with the company as they were working to resolve all challenges, regarding their services.

“Please be assured that Surfline management is working very hard with all external stakeholders to resolve the matter,” part of their apology over service challenges read.

Below is the NCA statement

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has noted with grave concern inquiries by the public regarding Surfline's operations and service outage. The NCA confirms that it is aware of Surfline's service outage and has been engaging with the company to offer support to ensure that subscribers involved are protected.

The Authority has in the past several months continued engagement with Surfline following a formal communication by the company to shut down its Radio Access Network due to some operational challenges. The NCA’s engagements with Surfline were intended to give the company the opportunity to:

Resolve issues concerning its indebtedness to its Service Providers Publish information on its service outage to its subscribers Ensure that customers who have purchased data plans do not lose their data, and where applicable, appropriate compensation paid by Surfline to customers for any loss of service Commence the process to initiate bulk-delinking of Surfline SIMs from the Central SIM Database in the event the company fails to resume its operations and in relation to this, enable consumers to keep only their registered active SIMs.

As we work for successful implementation of the above ongoing regulatory measures, the NCA would like to assure the general public, particularly subscribers of Surfline of our sustained commitment to protect the interest of all users of telecommunications services as well as stakeholders within the Industry.

The National Communications Authority: