St. Peter's old boy honours former Core Maths teacher

Martin Sarfo Omari May - 09 - 2023 , 19:10

An old boy of the 1997 batch of St Peter's Senior High School at Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, has honoured one of the teachers for his role in his academic pursuit.

The old boy, Perscoba Dr Isaac Okyere Ampofo, a Doctor of Nurse Practice with a focus in family medicine in the United States of America (USA), over the weekend honoured Mr. Frank Nyakutey, popularly known as Aston, for making him appreciate Core Mathematics and thus making it possible for him to be where he is today.

Dr Ampofo, also known as Rakunda, presented a plaque with a citation on it and cash amount of GH¢10,000 to his former teacher, for taking his time to help him to overcome his challenge in the subject as a General Arts student then.

Making the presentation, Dr Ampofo said during his secondary school days at St Peter's, he had challenges understanding Core Maths as a subject.

He said the role Aston played in making him understand the subject was a major contributing factor that helped him to further his studies at the University of Ghana and subsequently to University of Connecticut, Yale University and Harvard Business School.

He said it was for the critical role Aston played in his life that he has decided to honour him.

He also used the occasion to advise the students to be good ambassadors of the school and to take their studies serious.

In receiving the gifts, Mr Nyakutey was grateful to the 97 batch of old boys and particularly, Dr Ampofo for the honour done to him and thanked his benefactor for still remembering what he did for him some 26 years ago.

On behalf of the management of the school, the school Chaplain, Rev Fr. Jacobson also thanked the 97 year group and Dr. Ampofo for all the support they have been giving the school over the years and specifically for honouring Mr Nyakutey for his contribution to their development and success in life.

Contributions of Perscoba 97 to the school

The Secretary of the 97 year group, Mr. Martin Sarfo Omari (aka Nima) who is also the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and Northern Zonal Manager for the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) stated that, the group has over the years renovated and refurbished the staff common room and also donated school jerseys and other sports accessories of the various sporting disciplines to the school.

Some of the 97 old boys who accompanied Dr. Ampofo to the school included Samuel Asamoah (Tiikele), Julius Agboka (Odeneho), Stephen Gyimah (Chopala), Yeboah Rawlings (Tikofy), Maxwell Asante (Waspero), Daniel Ofori (Mamushka), Christopher Amponsah (Toph), Gborgbor Washington and Joshua Owusu (Snr Mafio).