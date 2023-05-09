FIDO launches Fido Money Matters

Kweku Zurek May - 09 - 2023 , 16:49

Fido, a leading fintech company in Africa that empowers individuals and entrepreneurs to capture opportunities, successfully hosted its maiden financial literacy program dubbed Fido Money Matters.

The event was held both physically and online, offering content on savings, investments, taxes, net worth, financial independence/retirement, budgeting, debt management, and cash flow.

Fido Money Matters was a huge success, with an impressive turnout of passionate individuals eager to take control of their finances and improve their financial literacy level. Attendees had the opportunity to network and engage in lively discussions on the latest trends and innovations in the field led by Mr. Peter Kwadwo Asare - a certified financial fitness coach and Executive director, the Center for Financial Literacy Education Africa.

“This event provides an outstanding chance for attendees to enhance their financial literacy in view of the economic challenges in the country and to also take steps towards improving their overall financial wellness. We urge everyone to persist on their path to financial independence.” say’s Fido’s MD, Sebastian Quansah.

Fido's commitment to providing valuable insights and knowledge to the public through its free sessions and online content is in line with the company's mission to empower individuals and entrepreneurs in Africa to seize opportunities and succeed in their financial endeavours.