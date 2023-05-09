Make health, safety key for school children

Emmanuel Bonney May - 09 - 2023 , 14:01

The Onua Francis International School at Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District in the Central Region has been honoured with the Student Health and Safety Management Excellence Award.

This was during the Responsible Business and Leadership Excellence Awards (RBLEA) ceremony held in Accra last Friday.

The event was to honour industries and industrial personalities who have excelled in their field of work.

Partners for the event included the Canadian University Dubai and CSR Institute.

Continue

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the school, Francis Essel-Okyeahene, charged school authorities to make health and safety issues priorities for students.

That, he said was to ensure that they stayed healthy and studies in a safe environment, adding that management of the institution would continue to introduce health and safety measures in the school.

He said the school’s excellent service delivery in the areas of health and safety merited the award.

“When it comes to the area of health, Onua has an infirmary (sick bay) which is manned by a professional registered nurse.

The school has an affiliation with two big hospitals where emergency cases are referenced to.

Sanitation

“Again the sanitation at the school is top notch.

There are enough neat washrooms with constant water supply.

Onua’s environment is dust free and enhances teaching and learning.

Onua prioritises the safety and security of all learners hence the steps to provide a safe environment for all of them,” he said, adding that honour done to the school would spur it on to do more in the years ahead.

Every classroom, Mr Essel-Okyeahene said, was fitted with a closed circuit television cameras to monitor the movement of the children and activities that occurred in the classrooms, adding that the surroundings of the school also had enough cameras to boost the security situation.

The school, he said, was well fenced with wire mesh to ward off criminals and criminal activities and that it had also engaged the services of expert security officials to manage all entries and exit points.

“The safety of every child in Onua is 100 per cent guaranteed.

Truly, when it comes to student health and safety, the school is second to none,” he said.

Mr Essel-Okyeahene said the authorities of the school did not take health and safety for granted and would continue to do more in those areas.