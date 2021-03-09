Speedy approval of my ministers shows MPs ready to work together - AKufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says that the thorough vetting and speedy approval of all his ministerial nominees by parliament is a sign that parliamentarians in spite of their political differences are ready to work together in the interest of Ghana.
He commended the members of Parliament's Appointments Committee for enabling his government to be fully constituted by approving all his 29 ministerial nominees.
He said, the mutual regard for each other in parliament by both the majority and minority members "is what the Ghanaian people demand from us."
President Akufo-Addo, while delivering the 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament in the afternoon of Tuesday, March 9, 2021, urged parliamentarians to let the national interest be the guiding principle of the house and not narrow partisan interests.
He also pledged his readiness and that of the executive arm to cooperate with parliament in pursuit of the country's interests.
