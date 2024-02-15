Special Prosecutor seeks support of religious leaders in corruption fight [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 15 - 2024 , 17:02

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has appealed to religious leaders to collaborate with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in combating corruption.

Addressing the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations on Thursday, February 15, 2024, Mr. Agyebeng urged church leaders to leverage their pulpits, platforms, and influence to denounce and deliver sermons against corrupt behaviour and lifestyles.

He posed a question, stating, "With 71 percent of Ghanaians identifying as Christians, how is it that we still struggle with corruption?"

He also observed that Ghana is aware of the medicine that can cure corruption but hesitates to take it because it is bitter.