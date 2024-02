Ghana’s Tap and Go system, a version of UK’s Oyster Card, to launch on February 19

GraphicOnline Feb - 15 - 2024 , 19:15

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will launch another landmark digital initiative, this time, for the transport sector, on Monday, February 19, 2024, in Accra.

Named Tap and Go, it is a digital card preloaded with cash, which can be used to pay for transport fare by tapping the card on a fixed machine on the bus, just like the Oyster Card in the United Kingdom.

Ghana's Tap and Go card will also have added features of both physical and virtual versions, to ensure ease of use.

With the virtual card, users can download the Tap and Go app on their mobile phones, and opt for a virtual card option, which will enable them make payments through their mobile phones, if they don't wish to use the card.

The initiative was spearheaded by Vice President Bawumia, as part of Government’s digitalisation efforts to formalise the economy and also promote a cashless society, was

The Tap and Go digital initiative is expected to formalize the informal transport sector through a well-structured and tested technology, which will be immensely beneficial to drivers, transport owners and the general public.

State-owned transport services such as Metro Mass Transit and STC are expected to start operating the Tap and Go, which is also opened to private transport owners.