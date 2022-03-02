Rotarians support Appiatse school children with educational materials

Rotary clubs in the country have donated educational materials valued at about GH¢30,000 to the schoolchildren affected by the Appiatse explosion.
The items, meant to help the children return to the classrooms, include English, Mathematics and Science textbooks, notebooks, school uniforms and school bags.
Others are pens, pencils, rulers, erasers and mathematical sets.
The items were sponsored through voluntary donations by Rotary Club members across the country.
It is estimated that 197 children in basic school were directly affected by the incident.
The collapse of their homes led to the loss of their school uniforms, books, bags and other supplies.
Addressing challenges
Handing over the items on behalf of Rotarians in Ghana, the Rotary President’s nominee with the Rotary Club of Tarkwa, Mr Abdel Razak Yakubu, said the donation was meant to address some of the challenges the schoolchildren were going through.
He said Rotarians shared in the pain the explosion visited on the people.
Appreciation
Receiving the donation on behalf of the children, the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, expressed gratitude to the donors for the kind gesture.
Background
The Appiatse disaster, which occurred on January 20, this year, has brought to the fore the typical Ghanaian compassion and generosity, with individuals and institutions donating assorted items to support the survivors of the explosion.
Truckloads of food items, clothes and building materials have been received according to officials.