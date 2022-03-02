Trinity Theological Seminary inaugurates 80th Anniversary Planning Committee

The Trinity Theological Seminary has inaugurated a 16-member planning committee to spearhead preparations for the seminary’s 80th-anniversary celebrations.
The committee is expected to plan and execute activities for the celebrations.
The membership of the committee is drawn from the five sponsoring churches, namely the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Methodist Church Ghana, the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church of Ghana, the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church and the Anglican Diocese of Accra.
Committee
The committee is chaired by the Rt Rev. Samuel Osabutey, with Rev. Dr Dorothy Akoto, Ms Pamela Ablorh-Quarcoo, Rev. Dr John Abedu Quashie, Rev. Martin A. Obeng and Rev. Dr Mark Aidoo, as members.
Other members are Rev. Abraham Boateng, Mrs Joyce Boham, Rev. Emmanuel Arkorful, Mr Erasmus Sowah, Rev. Dr George Opare Kwapong and Rev. Fr Christian Ashong.
The rest are Rev. Hedwig Naa Toloo Quist, Rev. Dr Bridget Ben-Naimah, Rev. Patricia Akpene Agbo, Dr Stella Gyamfi and Mr Nana Osae Addo Danquah.
Mandate
Commissioning members of the committee at the seminary at Legon, the President of the seminary, Very Rev. Professor J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, explained that the mandate of the planning committee included developing a theme around which activities would be organised, as well as coming up with a logo for the theme which would speak to the seminary’s core values and mandate.
Also, the committee was to organise fundraising activities which included sponsorship of specific projects that would serve as a landmark for the celebrations, in addition to drawing up a list of activities to be commemorated monthly and which would be climaxed later this year.
Work for the Lord
The Chairman of the Governing Council of TTS, Rt Rev. Paul Boafo, who inaugurated the committee, charged them to serve diligently and dedicate themselves to the task entrusted to them as they would be working for the Lord.
He expressed the belief that in giving themselves to demands of the duties that they had been entrusted with, they should ask help from God only which would endeavour them to fulfil the task for which they had been called.
“Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved by him,” Rt Rev. Boafo added.
Acceptance
Rt Rev. Osabutey accepted the task and expressed gratitude to the administration for the honour done the members.
He indicated that the committee had already begun its work and was coming up with a lineup of activities for the celebration that would reflect the theme to be agreed upon.
“We will like to assure you that we have hit the ground running and very soon the task that has been assigned to us will begin to manifest,” the chairman of the committee stated.
Rt Rev. Osabutey encouraged all stakeholders to be ambassadors and spread the word about the planned anniversary celebration.