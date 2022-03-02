Academic City organises career fair for students

Academic City University College has organised a career fair on emerging industry trends for its students to familiarise themselves with opportunities available in the job market.
The fair, which is the latest in a series of career-oriented programmes to be organised by the school, forms part of efforts by Academic City to bridge the gap between education and the job industry and make its students viable graduates for industry.
The fair brought together more than 50 top-tier companies from various industries, including financial services, information technology, government and manufacturing, among others.
It was also an opportunity for students to network with potential employers and obtain internship and employment information directly from the representatives of the participating companies.
Skills
At the event, the Associate Director of Student and Community Affairs of Academic City, Mrs Giselle Partington Osei, explained that one of the university’s priority was to equip them with the required job skills in order for them to be successful in the world of work.
“Ensuring that students are employed or start their own businesses after completing their studies remains Academic City's top priority.
“We are excited to use an event like this to connect our students with recruiters and talent acquisition decision-makers in order to facilitate internship and employment opportunities,” she said.
As part of the university’s effort to enhance technology and innovation education in Africa, she noted that Academic City had become the first university in Africa to introduce degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Engineering, in addition to its newly introduced programmes.
Professionalism
The Digital Transformation Manager of Vodafone Ghana, Mr Alexander Abrokwah, advised participants to constantly reinvent themselves in order to add value to their professional careers.
That, he said, would go a long way in ensuring that they became successful professionals.
“You must constantly seek out new and innovative ways to reinvent and refresh your knowledge and skills in order to keep up with the rapidly changing times.
“The world is constantly changing, and you must adapt in order to meet new demands," he added