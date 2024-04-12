Road Transport Operators urge commuters not to pay alleged illegal transport fare increase

The leadership of Ghana's Road Transport Operators is advising commuters against paying any additional transport fares beyond the existing rates, as the purported increase in fares by some commercial transport drivers is deemed illegal.

In a joint statement signed by Godred Abulbire, General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC, and Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, General Secretary of the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), released in Accra on Thursday, April 11, 2024, the Road Transport Operators stated that discussions with stakeholders on transport fares are ongoing following the recent rise in fuel prices and other operational costs.

"We are currently in discussions with stakeholders to consider various cost factors and reach an agreement on the way forward. As per usual practice, our leadership met with the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to present our demands. Once consensus is reached, the public will be duly informed," the statement read in part.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, two transport operating groups, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and the Transport Operators of Ghana, jointly announced a 15% increase in transport fares effective Saturday, April 13, 2024. They justified this decision by citing recent fuel price hikes, government inaction on petrol price reductions, and rising costs of vehicle spare parts and lubricants.

However, the Road Transport Operators' leadership noted that this move by the two groups contradicts the Administrative Instrument regulating public transport fare reviews in the country. They urged commuters to disregard and reject the alleged fare increase.

"The proposed action is unlawful and must be halted immediately," cautioned the Road Transport Operators' leadership.

They also called upon Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, as well as Station Welfare Committees, to ensure adherence to existing fares, stressing that "no decision has been made regarding any fare increment."

Additionally, they encouraged all drivers to comply with the directive and expressed confidence in the leadership's efforts to advocate for transport operators' welfare.