Brigadier General Dr Ba-Taa-Banah receives highest Spanish Police award

Augustina Tawiah Apr - 12 - 2024 , 07:14

A Ghanaian Military Officer and public servant has been decorated with the highest Spanish Police award.

Brigadier General Dr Timothy Tifucro Ba-Taa-Banah, who is the Director of Operations at the Ministry of National Security, and also doubles as the Director of the National Counter-Terrorism Fusion Centre (NCTFC), received the White Cross to the Police Merit Award conferred on him by Spain’s Minister for the Interior.

The award is conferred on persons who provide remarkable services in the field of security and international cooperation.

Surrounded by family members, friends and colleagues from the Military High Command, the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutiérrez, who decorated him on behalf of the Spanish Minister of the Interior, said the merit award had a special significance as it was taking place in the framework of the 200th anniversary of the Spanish Police during which period, men and women of the police service kept Spain safe and also contributed to public security in the world, including Ghana.

He said Ghana and Spain faced common security threats from terrorism and organised crime, to drugs and other forms of illicit trafficking.

Mr Gutiérrez described Brigadier General Ba-Taa-Banah’s leadership at the NCTFC as a key factor in fighting those security threats.

In a citation read by the Interior Attache at the Spanish Embassy, Chief Inspector Christian Montana, it said that among other notable appointments, Brigadier General Ba-Taa-Banah had commanded infantry units, served as an aide de camp to the Chief of the Defence Staff, and also served in various missions in Rwanda, Lebanon, Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

Terrorism

The ambassador said Spain had suffered from the scourge of terrorism that had made the country resilient due to the role of the Spanish police.

"We have also learnt a lot from Ghana: the fact that you have not suffered attacks in your territory is a testimony to your capacities. We must not lower the guard. The situation in the sahel which has worsened after the coup in Niger should be of concern," Mr Gutiérrez said.

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, mentioned some security challenges the country was facing to include chieftaincy disputes.

Dedication

Brigadier General Ba-Taa-Banah dedicated the award to staff of the NCTFC and the Ministry of National Security, and said as a team, their focus had been to keep the country and the sub region safe, while also contributing to global security.

He expressed appreciation for the collaboration between his outfit, the Spanish Guardia Civil, the Spanish Embassy in Ghana and other Spanish agencies.

“I hope the collaboration and mutual assistance between our two countries would continue to serve the common quest for a world devoid of terrorists and extremist hostilities,” Brigadier General Ba-Taa-Banah, added.