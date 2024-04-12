GRA workers call for govt support to boost revenue collection

Emelia Ennin Abbey Apr - 12 - 2024 , 07:57

The Ghana Revenue Authority Workers Union (GRAWU) has urged the government to support the authority with the right technology and resources to boost revenue collection.

It said leveraging technology in their work would enhance revenue generation and help the government in its revenue generation.

The Chairman of GRAWU, Theophilus Kwesi Ehun, emphasised the importance of equipping the GRA with adequate technology and resources, highlighted the crucial role of GRA in sustaining the economy and reiterated the union's commitment to supporting its efforts.

Addressing the 10th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Accra, Mr Ehun said the GRA was prepared to engage the government in ways that would enhance revenue collection.

The NEC meeting, which was on the theme: “Transparency and Fairness in Tax System Revenue Mobilisation: The Role of Labour”, aimed to promote transparency and efficiency in tax administration.

Ready to engage government

Mr Ehun highlighted the importance of GRA’s role in the economy, stating that without GRA, the union would not exist, and the economy would struggle to thrive. He expressed the readiness of the union to collaborate with the government in implementing strategies to bolster revenue collection.

“Whatever strategy, whatever idea that it is that will help our work, that is what we stand to do. Without GRA, we have no union, and without GRA, the economy cannot also thrive. So our doors are open to the government,” he said.

The GRAWU Chairman underscored that the GRA was eager to engage with the government to explore avenues for improving revenue collection. Mr Ehun emphasised that the attainment of revenue targets could be attributed to the dedication and commitment of the GRA staff.

Benefits of transparent tax system

The Commissioner of Customs, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, in an address read on his behalf by Assistant Commissioner, Fechin Akoto, stressed the significance of transparency and fairness in tax systems for enhancing revenue mobilisation and emphasised the vital role of labour in that endeavour.

He said that transparency and fairness were essential for building a tax system that inspired trust and fostered shared responsibility among citizens. He emphasised the importance of fairness to ensure equitable distribution of the tax burden.

The Commissioner of Customs said a robust tax system was the lifeblood of any nation, allowing investments in education, health care, infrastructure and social services.

However, a system perceived as opaque or unfair breeds discontent and discourages compliance.

Mr Iddisah outlined GRA's commitment to enhancing transparency by simplifying tax codes, providing accessible information to taxpayers, and establishing efficient communication channels for inquiries and feedback.

“By demystifying the tax system, we empower citizens to understand their obligations and contribute meaningfully,” he said, adding that fairness was essential to ensuring that certain segments did not disproportionately carry the burden “while a select few avoid their fair share”.

He urged Ghanaian workers' unions to advocate for progressive tax structures that ensure high-income earners contribute proportionally and educate members about their tax obligations and the benefits of a robust revenue system.

“Together, through transparency and fairness, we can build a tax system that is not just efficient but also inspires trust and fosters a sense of shared responsibility among all Ghanaians,” he added.