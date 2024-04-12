Cenpower supports Volta Dam spillage flood victims

Daily Graphic Apr - 12 - 2024 , 08:00

AN independent power producer, Cenpower Operations and Services Ltd (CENOPS) has extended support in relief items to communities affected by last year’s Akosombo Dam spillage.

The operations and maintenance arm of Cenpower Generation Ltd, donated 400 roofing sheets, 500 bags of cement, 200 blankets, 200 mattresses and 150 mosquito nets to the North Tongu District Assembly for distribution to the victims of the flood in the lower Volta Basin.

In addition, CENOPS made a cash donation of GH¢20,000 to assist further those impacted by the flood. The corporate social responsibility (CSR) gesture took place at the office of the North Tongu District Assembly in the Volta Region.

Many of the about 40,000 people said to have been affected by the flood are still dealing with its aftermath.

Solidarity

Non-Executive Director of Cenpower, Dr Jimmy Heymann, conveyed the empathy of the management, staff, and board members of the company towards the people affected by the flood when he led the company to donate.

"The company deeply cares about the affected communities and individuals. We stand in solidarity with them during this challenging time," he stated. "We conducted a thorough needs assessment to ensure that we donate items that would be most beneficial to the community," he added.

Learn from situation

Dr Heymann urged the district assembly and traditional leaders to learn from the situation stating, "A new tree must start growing out of the ashes of this disaster". The Coordinating Director of the assembly, Emmanuel Laryea Tetteh, described the traumatic nature of the situation and the resulting chaos.

He mentioned that the depictions on social media accurately represented the severity of the circumstances, emphasising the gravity of the situation. Mr Tetteh further explained that while Mepe was not the only community affected, it suffered the most severe consequences.

On behalf of the assembly, he thanked CENOPS and Cenpower for their support. Other members of the assembly present were the District Planning Officer, Jacob Nunekpeku; the District Engineer, Ebenezer Adega; the District NADMO Director, Todjo Mac-Anthony; and the Deputy NADMO Director, Beauty Avorkliyah.

Not completely out of the woods

The Paramount Queenmother of Mepe, Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV, received the items on behalf of the community and expressed gratitude for the donation and the visit. She emphasised the need for further assistance for the flood victims, stressing that many individuals lost their homes and remained displaced.

“We are not out of the woods yet and still need all the help we can get. There are still many people in the camps as they have nowhere to go because they have lost their homes to the floods,” Mamaga Adzo said.

Following the donation, the delegation visited the Mepe camp to witness firsthand the living conditions of the affected individuals. Key members of CENOPS present were the Finance Manager, Samuel Brew-Butler; the Human Resource Manager, Herta Aidoo; and the Health, Safety and Environment Officer, Francis Smith-Abbey.