Mawuena Trebah: Ghanaian business leader & late Komla Dumor's sister passes away

Graphic Online Apr - 11 - 2024 , 20:56

Ghanaian business leader and sister of the late Komla Dumor, Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebah, has died.

The cause of death for Mrs. Trebah, who passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024, the day before her birthday, is yet to be confirmed.

Mrs. Trebah was a prominent figure in Ghanaian business. She notably served as the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) from 2013 to 2017.

Her career spanned various leadership roles across multiple industries and politics. She began her career as Ghana's first female underground exploration geologist at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd. She later held positions as head of Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd. and head of Corporate Services at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

Mrs. Trebah was also the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa.

She is survived by her husband, Flt LT Divine Trebah, and their daughter, Katherine Joy.