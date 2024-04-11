National Chief Imam calls for a peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr

Gertrude Ankah Apr - 11 - 2024 , 13:08

The National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has called on members of the Islamic community to observe the Eid ul-Fitr peacefully.

He urged them to exercise caution during the celebration.

Speaking on his behalf in an interview with Citi FM, the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheik Armiyawo Shaibu, advised Muslim youth to avoid acts of violence during the celebrations.

“We don’t want to see our Muslim youth come out with any acts of violence. Let us be as disciplined as possible. Let us not use the occasion to violate the laws of our country.

"We don’t want them to terrorise non-Muslim onlookers who want to see the beauty of our celebration by recklessly riding motorbikes and also riding all over the place in the boots of taxis.

“I want our non-Muslim community to be part of the experience. So let’s share our goodies with them and be as disciplined as possible", he said.

Muslims around the world are marking Eid ul-Fitr to conclude the month-long fasting period in the holy month of Ramadan.

This day, observed as a holiday for Muslims globally, is also a public holiday in Ghana.

However, the commencement of the holiday varies from country to country due to the traditional practice of sighting the crescent moon, which can differ from astronomical calculations and vary based on geographical location.