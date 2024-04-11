Next article: Ghana has not granted approval for 14 GM seeds for cultivation - NBA

Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation donates to Rev. Obli Foundation Centre

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Apr - 11 - 2024 , 12:22

Christian–centered charitable foundation, Myhelp-Yourhelp, extended a helping hand to the Rev. Obli Foundation Centre, an orphanage home at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, during this year’s Easter celebration.

MyHelp-Yourhelp Foundation, noted for its charitable donations, particularly towards the less privileged communities and individuals, donated a number of items to the facility.

The items, procured with the support of the Foundation’s members’ contributions, included bags of rice; bags of corn dough; bags of cassava dough; a bag of gari; bag of sugar; gallons of cooking oil; boxes of canned fish; cartons of milk; packs of bottled water; packs of soft drinks; boxes of biscuits; box of tomato paste; gallons of liquid soap; and bags of washing detergent and toiletries.

Similarly, the Foundation presented boxes of bathing and washing soap; baby potties; mosquito nets; boxes of clothes for babies; boxes of clothes for children; boxes of clothes for adults; boxes of shoes for children; boxes of toys; stationery, and a cash donation of GH¢ 5,000.

The stationery materials included 400 branded My Help-Your Help Foundation Note 1 exercise books; 200 Note 2 exercise books; 200 Note 3 exercise books; 100 pieces of pens; 10 boxes of pencils; 10 boxes of erasers; 10 boxes of crayons and colored pencils, and 10 sets of poster colors.

The President of the Foundation, Mr Nicholas Cofie, expressed his appreciation to the team members of the Foundation for their steadfast commitment to extending compassion to the underprivileged and marginalised individuals in society.

He said since the Foundation was set up some six years ago, it had embarked on a number of initiatives, including visiting eight orphanage homes with items and also undertaken 11 community projects, including health screening, construction of classrooms and boreholes for marginalised communities.

He said even though the Foundation would have wished to expand its generous hand to many communities and individuals across the country, it was unable to do so due to its limited resources, primarily relying on contributions from its members.

However, Mr Cofie said, the team drew inspiration from the timeless wisdom of Hudson Taylor’s saying that "God's work done in God's way will never lack God's supply."

He therefore expressed his gratitude to the sponsors of the Foundation, along with all others who generously supported the mission through monetary contributions or in-kind donations.

A new member of the Foundation, Mrs. Priscilla Yeboah, who joined the trip for the first time, urged benevolent individuals and organisations to extend support to the less privileged in societies.

For her part, Mrs. Felicia Obli, wife of the founder of Rev. Obli Foundation Centre, Rev. David S. Obli, expressed her gratitude to Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation for the gesture.

She said the orphanage plans to make the lives of the children in its custody more comfortable, assisting them to develop their talents in order to enable them to fulfill their goals in life.

She, therefore, called for support from generous individuals, philanthropists, corporate organisations, churches, and government agencies to support the centre with food, clothing, furniture, and building materials.

Mrs. Obli also appealed for scholarships for the children at the centre to enable them to pursue their education to the highest attainable degree.

The Rev. Obli Foundation Centre, established in September 2015, has become a beacon of hope for children who have tragically lost their parents.