PURC: We are closely monitoring why ECG prepaid customers are unable to top-up

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says it was closely monitoring the challenges experienced in vending for prepaid consumers on E-cash and PNS metering system of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the PURC, Dr Ishmael Ackah assured "all affected customers of its commitment to ensuring the delivery of a safe and reliable utility service provision and to have the issue resolved quickly."
The ECG is currently experiencing some technical challenges in relation to the metering system nationwide, which has resulted in some customers unable to top-up electric power credit on prepaid metres for the past three days.
The technical challenge has affected customers in 10 operational regional areas of the ECG in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.
The problem started on Monday and as of Thursday afternoon, it was yet to be completely fixed.
"Some of the systems have been fixed but not all," Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager in charge of external communications at ECG said.
"We are working very hard to make sure that we get all the systems in place," he added.
Mr Ayiku said the issue is for some customers and not all customers and that the challenge was detected and fixed, "but some of the systems were not able to respond. So, it is not all our customers that are experiencing this challenge," he said.
Dr Ishmael Ackah - Executive Secretary of the PURC
