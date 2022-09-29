DKT Celebrate World Contraceptives Day!!

DKT International is a non-profit social enterprise whose core mission is to contribute to raise modern contraceptives prevalence rates (mCPR), reduce maternal mortality and provide safe, quality options for HIV/AIDS prevention through dynamic social marketing in Ghana.
DKT operates offices in 24 countries but with presence in 90 countries worldwide.
DKT International, Ghana started operations in 2012 - providing safe, affordable and effective choices of contraceptives and HIV prevention products and services, through pharmacies, chemical shops, private clinics and maternity homes and hospitals. DKT International is currently the market leader in the distribution of condoms (Fiesta and Kiss condoms) and also the proprietary owner of Lydia range of Contraceptives,
Every year on September 26th, the world observes World Contraception Day. The day set aside by The United Nations to raise awareness of all available contraceptive methods and to empower young people, Couples make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health. DKT International, a stakeholder in the contraceptive space, joins the global community including Ghana, under the topic "Breaking the Myths and Misconceptions about Family Planning."
DKT celebrated the occasion with a float at four (4) locations (Techiman, Sefwi Wiawso, Ho and Accra) around Ghana, all of which took place at the same time.
Mr. Kwesi Abaka Kwansah who made a speech on behalf of the Country Director for DKT International Anglophone West Africa (AWA), stated in his message, "Investments in family planning contribute to everyone's prosperity." As a result, family planning is crucial to reaching Sustainable Development Goal 1, which is to eradicate poverty. It is also critical to attaining other Goals, such as eradicating hunger, promoting good health, and achieving gender equality."
Michael Adewale Oyenugah the Assistant Brands Manager, Kiss Condoms, advised consumers of family planning products to seek expert advice from a certified practitioner to determine the appropriate family planning method to go in for.