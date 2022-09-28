Why ECG prepaid customers are unable to top-up

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is currently experiencing some technical challenges in relation to the metering system nationwide, which has resulted in some customers unable to top-up electric power credit on prepaid metres for the past three days.
The technical challenge has affected customers in 10 operational regional areas of the ECG in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.
The problem started on Monday and as of Wednesday evening, it was yet to be completely fixed.
"Some of the systems have been fixed but not all," Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager in charge of external communications at ECG said in a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online.
"We are working very hard to make sure that we get all the systems in place," he added.
Mr Ayiku said the issue is for some customers and not all customers and that the challenge was detected and fixed, "but some of the systems were not able to respond. So, it is not all our customers that are experiencing this challenge," he said.
Below is a copy of an announcement issued by the ECG on the problem
VENDING CHALLENGE WITH PREPAYMENT SYSTEM
The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform our cherished customers that due to a technical challenge which has affected our prepaid metering systems, purchase of electricity credit has been interrupted.
Some customers in the following areas have been affected; Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.
Affected customers should please note that our ICT team is working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy.
We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this technical challenge.
