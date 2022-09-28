Build characters with depth – Juliet Asante

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Film Authority of Ghana, Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, has advised filmmakers to develop rich and strong character roles.
Sharing details of a recent filmmaking workshop she spoke at, the Founding President of the Black Star International Film Institute, stated, “Just a couple of days back, I did a workshop at the Black Star International Film Festival where I spoke to these young filmmakers on building characters that have depth.”
According to her, the regular characterizations of filmmakers now are not rich, and if a director does not understand simple things like character development through non-dialogue, then depth cannot be achieved.
She indicated that the five-second rule should apply to character development.
“When you see a character, everything about the person must speak the same language or reach a certain goal. So, if you approach characters before you start the work, you’ll be in the minds of the character, making it an easier job than when you look at it from the outside,” she told host of Y107.9FM’s ‘Leaderboard Series’, Rev. Erskine on the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’.
Juliet Yaa Asantewa described actors and filmmakers as some of the most brilliant people, adding that unfortunately they had not been recognized by society for their skill.