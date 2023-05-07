Police investigate the death of Constable allegedly shot by a senior colleague

Kweku Zurek May - 07 - 2023 , 08:05

Tragedy has struck in the Western North Region of Ghana as the police have commenced investigations into the death of a Police Constable on May 5, 2023. The victim was allegedly shot by one of his senior colleagues of the Western North Regional Police Command when they were returning from an operation.

The incident occurred on the previous night, and the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In response to the incident, the Police in a statement said the Inspector-General of Police has dispatched teams to assess the situation and interact with personnel.

The first team was led by Commissioner of Police Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General/Welfare, and arrived in the region in the early hours of the morning.

A second team, led by Commissioner of Police Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director-General/Administration, was dispatched to visit the family of the deceased and formally notify them of his passing, commiserate with them and also assure them of a thorough investigation into the incident.

A Police clinical psychologist has been assigned to the family to support them through this difficult time, and another team of clinical psychologists has also been deployed to the Western Regional Police Command to offer psycho-social support to the personnel of the Command following the tragic loss of their colleague.

The suspect Police officer is in custody as part of the investigation process in line with the due process of the law.