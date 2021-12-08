Police arrest Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah for road traffic indiscipline

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah for flouting road traffic regulations.
Dr Amoah was busted during a Police operation on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, around the Airport By-Pass to arrest drivers of V8 vehicles who were not complying with the Road Traffic Regulations.
During the exercise, some V8 drivers including Dr Amoah were arrested for the offences of careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction among others.
Six other drivers were also arrested as part of the operation which lasted between 4 pm and 6.30 pm.
They include;
1. Driver in charge of Toyota Landcruiser V8 with registration number GN 5532 – 17, Mr. Joseph Brown
2. Driver in charge Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GT 7059 – 20, Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah
3. Driver in charge of Toyota 4 Runner with registration number GE 303 – 20, Mr. Samuel A. Anim
4. Driver in charge Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 1611 – 17, Emmanuel Kofi Ofori
5. Driver in charge of Toyota Highlander 4x4 SUV with registration number GE 14 – 21, Mr. Dimini Atuahene
6. Driver in charge Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GN 3516 – 18, Mr. Daniel Boateng
7.Driver in charge of Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GT 856 – 20, Thomas Atinga.
They were processed for court today (December 8, 2021).