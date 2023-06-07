NGO trains girls to sew reusable sanitary pads

Daily Graphic Jun - 07 - 2023 , 10:24

As part of the effort to provide girls with clean and affordable menstrual hygiene products, Afrika Nyornu, a local non-governmental organisation, has launched a project known as the Sew a Pad and Stay in School (SaPSiS) Project at Dzodze in Ketu North District of the Volta Region.

The objective of the project was to teach young girls how to use local fabrics to sew sanitary that could be reused to reduce the financial burden on the girls and their parents.

It was also to ensure that the girls had access to menstrual pads so they would not miss classes and remain in school.

Training

As part of the launch, the pupils were taught how to sew these pads using local fabrics.

Speaking at the event, the Leader of the organisation, Gifty Maloe Nartey, said the aim of the programme was to equip the pupils with the necessary skills needed to be able to sew reusable sanitary pads for themselves and others.

“The reusable sanitary pads are made of materials that can absorb menstrual blood for four hours.

Just like any other menstrual material, it has to be changed every four hours to prevent staining and discomfort,” she said.

She said Afrika Nyornu was keen on providing comprehensive education and awareness of menstrual health and to empower individuals with the needed knowledge to make informed decisions and ensure their well-being.

“Afrika Nyornu believes that menstrual hygiene management is a critical aspect of overall health, well-being, and gender equality.

“And by ensuring access to safe and affordable menstrual products, promoting education and awareness, and addressing social barriers, we can create an environment where menstruation is no longer a taboo and individuals can manage their periods with dignity, comfort, and confidence,” she stated.

Beneficiaries

About 120 girls drawn from the Agorvie M/A Basic School, Kpelikorpe M/A Basic School and Torvie M/A Basic School took part in the training.

They were taught how to use their hands, local fabrics, threads and needles to sew sanitary pads and were also educated on menstrual hygiene.

They were supplied with disposable sanitary pads and products from Miksi Chocolate, sponsors of the programme.