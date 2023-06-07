FDA cautions against reusable cloth pads

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Jun - 07 - 2023 , 10:18

The Head of Medical Device at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Rowland Sefakor, has advised stakeholders in menstrual health and hygiene to do more research into the use of reusable sanitary pads before advocating its use.

He said some of the cloths used in the making of such reusable sanitary pads released a lot of dyes when washed, thus posing danger and threat to the health of users.

Mr Safakor who was speaking to the stakeholders at the 2023 Period Summit organised by Norsaac, said in advocating reusable sanitary pad, it was important for all stakeholders to consider the quality of cloth used in production.

"In most cases these cloths do not have the potency to absorb, and when you wash, it gives out colour and these dyes are sometimes very harmful," he said.

The Head of Medical Device said although there was an advocacy for reusable sanitary pads, there was no standard for it set by the FDA.

He, therefore, advised that stakeholders slowed down on the use of reusable cloths and undertook more research on the quality of the product.

Summit

The Period Summit, held in Accra, was on the theme, "Harnessing efforts; making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030."

It brought together stakeholders, partners in menstrual health and hygiene and some Members of Parliament to discuss period crises and gather key action points to be undertaken.

Participants were representatives from the Ministry of Health, FDA, Ghana Education Service (GES) and some cooperate bodies.

Discrimination

The Executive Director of Norsaac, Mohammed Awal Alhassan, said as an organisation committed to empowering a society where everyone enjoyed their right and lived a life of dignity, they believed that tax on sanitary pads was a discrimination against women, which needed to be stopped.

"What we want is a society where girls can be free to express themselves and make sure they manage their menstrual hygiene well," he said

The Executive Director further called on the government to make the commitment through a deliberate policy to distribute free sanitary pads to all young girls not just school going children.

The Executive Director of Gender based NGO Songtaaba, Lamnatu Adams, called on all parents to take particular interest in the menstruation and menstrual hygiene of their children so that they did not become irresponsible with regard to their health.

In doing that she explained that there was the need for parents to also be abreast of menstrual health and hygiene issues so that they did not mislead their children.

Deeper Conversation

The MP for Jirapa Constituency, Cletus Seidu Dapilah, urged stakeholders in menstrual health and hygiene to commit political parties to include issues surrounding menstruation in their policies and manifestos.

That, he said, would push them to act on the issue and show commitment, especially as the general election drew close.

He further called on all stakeholders, including parents, to have a broader and a deeper conversation on the challenges regarding menstrual health and how to resolve them.

"There is a need for deeper conversation with all stakeholders, and that include parents, importers exporters, everyone involved so that we know what is actually happening on the ground and by that we can come to a resolution," he said.