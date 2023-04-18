NGO donates to 2 children homes in Northern Region

Mohammed Fugu Apr - 18 - 2023 , 08:51

Caring for the vulnerable (CFTV), a non-governmental organisation, last Saturday donated assorted items to the Anfaani Children’s Home and the Nazareth Home for God’s Children in the Vittin and Sang communities in the Northern Region.

The items included used clothes, packs of baby wipes, detergents, toiletries and assorted food items.

The presentation by the organisation is to help improve the conditions at the orphanages.

Presentation

Presenting the items at separate occasions, the Deputy Director of the CFTV, Nasiru Gariba, said the organisation’s main aim was supporting the vulnerable children who were abandoned by their parents and society.

He said, “these abandoned children do not somehow get the support of people who are supposed to support them.”

He, therefore, called on parents and society to play their role by accepting these vulnerable children.

Commendation

For his part, Manager of the Anfaani Children’s Home, Abdul Rahman Lamin, thanked the NGO for the gesture and said it would go a long way to help in the upkeep of the children.

"Frankly, we were running out of most necessary items for the children and fortunately, you have come to support and so we are grateful," he said.

The Founder of the Nazareth Home of God’s Children, Rev. Sister Stan Terese Mario Mumuni, said there were currently 106 children in the home, most of whom were abandoned by their relatives because they were born with some form of deformities.

She said, “most of these children in Yendi and its surroundings born with deformities are seen as evil and killed but since we established the home, we have been rescuing them.”

She indicated that the home was, however, facing challenges such as the lack of funds to cater for their health bills, as some of them needed urgent medical attention.