Minister lauds Rotary Clubs for community devt, poverty reduction

Emmanuel Bonney Apr - 18 - 2023 , 09:09

THE Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has commended Rotary clubs in Ghana and the rest of the world for their contribution towards community development and poverty alleviation in the country.

According to him, the selflessness and commitment of Rotary club members towards the goals they set had lifted many vulnerable people out of poverty, improved community development and enhanced women empowerment.

Dr Ibrahim, who represented the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, lauded the governor and leadership of the organisation during the 10th Rotary District Assembly and Conference held in Accra last week.

It was on the theme: “Beyond Imagination”, which tied in with the annual Rotary International theme :"Imagine Rotary."

Conference

The conference brought together all members of the Rotary International District 9102 to interact, coordinate and facilitate discussions that would be concentrated on future interventions on how best to serve and improve the lives of others.

The Rotarians came from countries including Niger, Togo, Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast and the United Kingdom (UK).

The event also aimed at creating the platform to help develop new technical knowledge, develop sustainable financing mechanisms, and improve information sharing as well as strengthen accountability of members’ commitment to achieve the vision of the club.

The training, assembly and conference marked the last gathering of Rotarians in District 9102, as Ghana has gained District 9104.

Focus

According to Dr Awal, any group or organisation that remained focused on supporting the efforts of governments to promote development must be celebrated.

He also noted that it was important for the empowerment of women to be central in all developmental agendas as women excelled when the right environment was created for them to thrive and push the agenda of entrepreneurship.

The Vice President of Rotary International, Nicki Scott, charged women not be afraid of moving out of their comfort zone to achieve success.

"The more you move out of your comfort zone, the more you grow so do not be afraid of change.

Focus on working hard and being kind," she advised.

She thanked all members of the Rotary Club International for the impact they were making in the world, adding that "This is exactly what we represent, making meaningful impacts in the lives of the people is our priority."

For his part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, said, over the years, Rotarians had provided humanitarian services across the world by taking actions on the world’s most pertinent issues such as promoting peace, provision of clean water, sanitation and hygiene, among others.

Commendation

Those activities, he said, were highly commendable and that the good works and efforts of the Rotary club in identifying and implementing initiatives that supported government’s efforts to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

He said the contribution the Rotarians had made and continued to make in the areas of health, education, sanitation, prevention and economic development was laudable.

Giving a report on the state of the Rotary Club District 9102, the District Governor, Victor Yaw Asante, said it had increased its impact by continuing to empower girls to raise rotary's profile in the world.

"We have also been able to enhance participant engagement, increase ability to adapt by focusing on diversity, equality and inclusion, among others," he said.

Opening

Opening the conference earlier, Ms Scott said people deserved to be given the opportunity to grow, saying this could not be achieved without having some level of empathy towards vulnerable people, especially.

Mr Asante said the Club had, over the years, contributed significantly to promoting development in deplorable areas, especially, while embarking on projects that contributed significantly to mitigating the impact of climate change.

He revealed that the Rotary Year on July 1, 2022 started with 120 and 81 Rotary Clubs and Rotaract Clubs, respectively, in District 9102, however, as of March 31, 2023, the number had increased to 122 Rotary clubs and 84 Rotaract clubs.

Government officials, including the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, attended the event.

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who is also a Rotarian, also graced the occasion.