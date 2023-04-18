Israel King of Jews marks Passover

Emmanuel Bonney Apr - 18 - 2023 , 09:19

MEMBERS of the Israel King of the Jews Church have celebrated their annual Passover Festival at the Eli Yahwe Yir’e Temple in Accra.

The event, which was held on the theme: “Deliverance and Total Liberation of the Israelites”, was attended by a cross-section of members from the country.

The Passover marks the liberation of the Jews from the plaque and other painful experiences through the manifestation of God’s power in Moses over Pharaoh.

It also commemorates the passing over of Jewish homes when the first born sons were being killed and a command by God in memory of Him.

In the evening, cooked food, meat and drinks were served to members of the congregation while there was also the washing of feet and taking of communion.

Members also danced and sang praises to God for another year of the Passover celebrations.

Significant

Speaking at the event which was held from Thursday night through to Friday morning, the Founder of the church, Nakoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson, admonished members to be wide awake and not be misled by people who came with different doctrines and teachings regarding the Passover since it was a significant and came with blessings.

The truth, he said, was one and that they must stick to it.

Religious exercise

For him, the Passover was a religious event that must be upheld by Christians and quoted scriptures including Exodus 12:1-14, Luke 2:41 and Luke 22:7 to buttress his submission.

On the economic situation in the country, he said it was something that should not be blamed on former President John Mahama or President Nana Akufo-Addo since at a point in life, such things were bound to happen.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to work hard and pray to the Almighty God to reverse the situation.