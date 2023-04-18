Kenyan national busted with cocaine worth $300,000 at Kotoka International Airport

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in Ghana has intercepted 11 kilogrammes of cocaine worth $300,000 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to a Facebook post by NACOC, a Kenyan national named Njeri Mary, 35, was arrested on Saturday, April 15, 2023, for smuggling the drugs.

The post said NACOC officials apprehended the suspect during routine checks at the arrival hall after disembarking from a South African Airways flight from Nairobi to Accra via Johannesburg. Upon searching her luggage, the officials discovered packages of Cremora food that contained the concealed drugs.

Preliminary questioning of Njeri Mary revealed that she confirmed possession of the consignment in her luggage.

Consequently, she was arrested for further investigation. The exhibits have been sent to the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) for analysis and report, while the suspect is being held in prison pending further investigations and prosecution.

The NACOC has reiterated its commitment to reducing the drug trafficking threat to the country and reminded the public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authority is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.

The arrest of Njeri Mary and the interception of the drugs is a significant milestone in the fight against drug trafficking in Ghana.

NACOC has promised to continue its efforts to prevent the smuggling of drugs into the country.