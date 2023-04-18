Revive Tema Oil Refinery - Workers Union

Benjamin Xornam Glover Apr - 18 - 2023 , 11:04

The workers union of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has called on the government to as a matter of urgency to revive the company and save it from collapse.

The workers blamed the government for failing to ensure the availability of crude oil for the refinery to process.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday (April 18, 2023) after a durbar with the workers, the National Chairman of the General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU), Bernard Owusu said the inability of the government, Board of Directors and Management to secure the much talked about partnership agreement has brought the refinery on its knees.

He said it was intriguing that the government was focusing on mobilising refined petroleum products into the country but cannot make similar arrangements for crude oil for TOR to refine.

