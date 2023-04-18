Hearing impaired Abigail wins Talented Kidz Season 14

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 18 - 2023 , 11:15

Seven-year-old hearing-impaired Abigail Adjiri beat stiff competition from six other contestants to win the ultimate title of Talented Kidz Season 14 at the weekend.

The 14th of the popular Ghanaian talent show came to an end at the Accra International Conference Centre after weeks of performances from gifted contestants all over Ghana.

Despite her hearing impairment, young Abigail sealed the perfect victory with her performance at the grand finale that wowed the judges, audience and viewers at home.

Her exceptional talent, week after week, earned her the admiration of viewers.

Abigail, a pupil of the Vitnaya Academy in Prampam, did not allow her disability to hinder her dreams as she was determined to succeed against all odds.

After being announced winner to thunderous applause and roars from the audience, Abigail took to the stage once again with victorious dance moves.

Throughout the competition, Abigail showcased her incredible talent by performing a variety of dance repertoire, from traditional Ghanaian music to popular international hits, and always managed to connect with the audience.

Abigail’s victory on TV3 Talented Kidz season 14 has also sent a message about inclusion and celebrating diversity with the audience heaping praises on the producers of the show for their foresight.

Thatness Kids Models were adjudged 1st-runners-up followed by MFC Dancers who came in as 2nd-runners-up while Rahman clinching the 3rd-runner-up position.

Aside from the ultimate title, Abigail received a cash prize of GH¢15,000, an educational tablet, and GH¢2,000 worth of products from the Title sponsor, Indomie.

Orielia Naa-Ami Quartey

A bundle of many talents, Orielia Naa-Ami Quartey participated in the eleventh edition of Talented Kidz in 2020 where came up as 3rd Runner-Up. The 12-year old who is a known singer, dancer, presenter and model, graciously lent her talents to the just ended 14th season of the show as co-host.

Oreilia who is in Junior High School aspires to become a journalist and musician in future.

Joelyn Essuman-Mensah and Orielia Naa-Ami Quartey

Joelyn Essuman-Mensah

As a recurring co-host of Talented Kidz, Joelyn Essuman-Mensah brought her presenting skills to life as she co-hosted the just ended 14th edition of TV3 Talented Kidz reality show.

The 14-year old Joelyn Essuman-Mensah participated in Talented Kids – Season 10 as a singer.

Currently in senior high school, she intends to keep developing her talents alongside schooling. She loves singing, reading, writing and acting and aspires to be a lawyer specializing in media law.