Eid-ul-Fitr: Monday, April 24 declared public holiday

Kweku Zurek Apr - 18 - 2023 , 11:22

Ghana's Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, April 24, 2023, as a public holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The announcement was made by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

According to the statement released by the Ministry, Saturday, April 22, 2023, marks Eid-ul-Fitr, which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

However, since this date falls on a Saturday, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), has declared Monday, April 24, 2023, as an additional Public Holiday. This additional holiday is to be observed throughout the country.

The decision to declare Monday, 24th April, 2023, as an additional Public Holiday is in recognition of the significance of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival to Muslims in Ghana. It also provides an opportunity for Muslims and non-Muslims alike to celebrate the festival and engage in activities that promote unity, harmony, and peaceful co-existence.

The Ministry of Interior has urged all citizens to observe the Public Holiday and use the occasion to reflect on the values of Eid-ul-Fitr, such as forgiveness, kindness, and generosity. The Ministry has also advised citizens to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols and celebrate the holiday in a responsible manner.

The announcement has been warmly received by Ghanaians, with many expressing their gratitude to the government for the additional Public Holiday. This gesture is seen as a recognition of the diversity of Ghana's population and a reflection of the government's commitment to promoting religious tolerance and inclusivity.