Banana Farm provides water projects for 3 community schools

Ezekiel E. Sottie Apr - 18 - 2023 , 08:41

THE Fairtrade Premium Management Committee (FTPMC) of the Volta River Estates Limited (VREL), otherwise known as the Banana Farm, a banana producing company in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region, has provided water facilities to selected schools within three communities in its catchment area.

The beneficiary schools for the water projects are the Fodzoku St Peter Claver Roman Catholic Basic School in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, the New Senchi Roman Catholic Primary School and the Akwamu -West Presbyterian Junior High School at Mangoase, both in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The Fairtrade Premium has been used for key projects which include the administration block of the Akuse Government Hospital, a junior high school block at Kadjanya and a 12-seater water closet facility at Dormeliam.

Others are a 12-seater water closet facility at New Powmu, a computer laboratory for the Akwamuman Senior High School, a junior high school block with offices, store and computer hall for South Senchi, a tank water storage project at the South Senchi Primary School and a junior high school block with office, store, staff common room and water closet facility at the ‘B’ Akoto Basic School at Senchi Ferry.

Also provided are a community computer laboratory at New Akrade, a canteen for the Akwamufie Presbyterian Basic School, renovation and completion of the Roman Catholic Basic School structure at Atimpoku, Ankyiese kindergarten school block and Anum Opokuase kindergarten block with three classrooms, office and wash room.

Currently ongoing are a kindergarten school block at Dormeliam and computer/library hall for the Kadjanya community, all in the Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.

Also ongoing is the construction of a clinic and school canteen at the South Senchi community in the Asuogyaman District.

Inauguration

At the inauguration ceremony for the Fodzoku St Peter Claver Roman Catholic Basic School water project last Thursday, the Management Representative on the Fairtrade Premium Committee, Juliet Arku-Mensah, in her speech said the premium earned through the sale of Fairtrade banana was to enable workers improve upon their livelihood and living conditions within their communities through social infrastructure development.

Ms Arku-Mensah lauded the Safe Water Network, Ghana, for its massive support in the connection of water from their plant to the Fodzoku St Peter Claver Roman Catholic Basic School for the benefit of the pupils.

The Chairman of the Fairtrade Premium Management Committee of the VREL, Daniel Kofi-Wayo Ogbordjor, entreated management of the schools to ensure the projects were maintained to motivate the workers of Fairtrade to do more for other communities.

The Torgorme Circuit Supervisor of the Ghana Education Service, Frank Sessi, who represented the District Director of Education, thanked the benefactors for helping the school to get potable water.

He appealed to the donors for textbooks, classroom blocks, furniture and recreational facilities to enable the teachers to perform their official tasks well.

The Headmasters of the Fodzoku St Peter Claver Roman Catholic School and the Akwamu-West Presbyterian Junior School, Jonathan Avi and Gideon Banson respectively, were grateful to the benefactors for their support to the schools.