New Ford Ranger 2019 outdoored

Automobile giant, FORD Company has raised the bar further in the ultra-competitive light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment with the launch of the Ranger 2019.
Featuring an extensive range of mechanical, technological and comfort upgrades, the new line-up has made the Ranger an even more compelling choice among workhorse and leisure-oriented pick-up customers.
The new Ford Ranger is designed to deliver more power, greater fuel efficiency, enhanced refinement and advanced driver assistance technologies when it arrives in mid-2019.
The stylish and versatile new version of Europe’s best-selling bakkie introduces Ford’s new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for optimised emissions, delivering up to a per cent fuel-efficiency improvement when combined with an advanced new 10-speed automatic transmission.
At an outdooring ceremony held in South Africa earlier in April, the company led a team of journalists from selected African countries to witness and experience the new Ranger.
Organised at George City in South Africa, the team from FORD Company, took the journalists on a field trip to access the durability and powerhouse of the new Ranger.
The new Ranger is built on its ‘tough truck’ character with detail changes for exterior and interior. The 2019 edition also introduced addition of new XLS series to complement existing base, XL, XLT and Wildtrak models.
Designed to perform exceptionally well on rough surfaces, the new Ranger has a significant changes to suspension and improves ride comfort and refinement.
“The current Ranger has been a fantastic success story for Ford in Sub-Saharan Africa, and is the leading LCV export to markets in Europe, the Middle East and the rest of Africa,” says Doreen Mashinini, General Manager Marketing at Ford Motor Company Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Region.
Ms Mashinini said the new Ranger also continued to set the trend with new technologies, explaining that it is built on its ‘tough truck’ character with detail changes for exterior and interior.
Throwing more light on the new Ranger, Ms Mashinini explained that the “engine line-up will be led by the powerful Bi-turbo version of the 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, delivering 156kW and 500Nm of torque – up by 10kW and 30Nm compared with the current 3.2-litre TDCi diesel – for greater load-hauling capability”
Types
The model line-up has been revised for New Ranger, with the new XLS series slotting in above the entry-level Base and XL versions.
The XLS offers superb value for money along with an impressive list of standard features. The Ranger Limited makes way for an enhanced XLT specification in SSA, and the range is topped off as usual with the exclusive and luxuriously appointed Ranger Wildtrak.