National Accreditation Board unveils cloth

The National Accreditation Board (NAB) has launched a new corporate cloth to be worn by its officials on Fridays as part of efforts to rebrand the institution.
The cloth, which is the first of its kind in the history of the NAB, was officially unveiled at a durbar for its workers in Accra last Friday (July 19).
The cloth
The blue-coloured African print has an Adinkra symbol (Nsaa) imprinted on it with the name of the institution embossed on it.
The Nsaa symbol connotes excellence, genuineness and authenticity.
The Executive Secretary of the NAB, Dr Kingsley Nyarko explained that the symbol was selected by the institution because it “amplifies the quality assurance that the NAB does.”
Significance
Dr Nyarko said the purpose of the cloth was to give the institution a new identity and make it attractive to the public.
“NAB has been in existence since 1993. While we are promoting quality education at the tertiary level, we are also trying to make the whole organisation very attractive so that when somebody comes here the person can feel the ambience within which we work,” he said.
He added that the introduction of the cloth would help to foster a sense of corporation and unity among its staff.
He applauded the staff and management of the NAB for their efforts towards achieving the milestone, a move he described as historic as it had never happened in the history of the institution.
“This is a family and we had always wanted something that would identify us as such. This will not only identify us but will help foster a sense of togetherness and ones among us,” he said.
Durbar
The durbar, organised by the management of the NAB, was for the institution to assess its performance with respect to its planned activities and programmes dating from August 2018 when Dr Nyarko took office.
It also afforded the workers the opportunity to express their views on issues that bothered on the progress of the institution and propose best practices to propel its growth.