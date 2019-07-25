British Columbia College grants scholarship to Talented Kidz winner

The British Columbia College in Accra has granted a full scholarship to the winner of Talented kidz Season 10, Ms Nakeeyat Sam Dramani, to study at the college.
Ms Dramani, the seven-year-old poet, earned lots of praises for her great performances on sanitation and child rights during the competition.
The college has also launched a scholarship scheme to help brilliant and needy students to study at the school.
The Principal of the school, Mr Benedict Nii Tetteh Yartey, who announced this at the second graduation ceremony of the school, said the scholarship scheme was open to every student in the country.
He explained that all interested students would write an entrance exam and those who were shortlisted would be granted the scholarships.
Mr Yartey urged authorities of basic schools to develop a curricula that would help schoolchildren become critical thinkers and problem solvers in the society.
He said when schoolchildren were trained to become great thinkers, they became independent adults who could effect changes in their communities and help national development.
The Adentan Municipal Education Director, Ms Frances Williams, commended the principal and teachers of the school for their hard work.
She advised the children to adhere to the instructions given them by the teachers so they could achieve their dreams.
“Children, it is very important you respect your teachers and listen to advice so that you can make good decisions and also excel in school,” she said.
Ten pupils graduated from Kindergarten two to Class One.
They were presented with certificates while deserving pupils were awarded for their hard work and academic excellence.
The pupils entertained their parents, teachers and invited guests with choreography, poetry recitals, taekwondo and performances by the school’s cadet corps.