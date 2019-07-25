Retired teacher donates to Bishop John Daly School

A retired teacher based in the United States, Mr Samuel Quarcoo has donated educational materials worth US$14,000 to the Bishop John Daly Basic School at Dansoman in Accra.
The materials included projectors, laptops, printers, stationery, office equipment, sanitary pads, school bags and 300 shoes for students and teachers.
The retired mathematics teacher, a Ghanaian based in the US handed over the items to the school on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
According to Mr Quarcoo, the gesture was the 19th in the series of his philanthropic works aimed at impacting the lives of students and teachers in Accra by giving back to support schools that lacked learning materials.
He underscored the need for citizens to show their patriotism by giving the little they had to support their communities rather than depending on the government at all times.
He told Graphic Online after the presentation ceremony that he and his family decided to fish out schools in Accra that lacked learning materials so they could support with the little they had.
“We are not an NGO, it is just myself and my family doing everything with a few well-wishers in the States. So it is just my family,” he said.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Mr Quarcoo noted that he may extend his community support outside Accra to the less privileged in rural areas.
“We shouldn’t wait for the government to do everything for us. I will like to ask our well-abled men and women to do the little they can to support their communities,” he urged.
As part of Mr Quarcoo’s support for the needy, he also offered a scholarship scheme to seven-year-old twin boys who lost their mother four months after their birth and are school at Bishop John Daly.
The father of the boys is said to have neglected his duty of taking care of them and has refused to see them since their birth.
The grandmother of the twins, a cleaner at the school, Mrs Mary Baidoo said she has been struggling to take care of the twins.
The headmistress of the school, Sister Veronica Osh said, “When Mr Quarcoo asked me to give him two children in KG 2 who are in need, honestly I had no idea than these two boys. Can you imagine their grandmother had to lock them in the room because she had no money to send them to school until I asked her to bring them.”