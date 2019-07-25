Ashaiman: Driver's mate jailed 3 years for marijuana possession

A driver’s mate has been jailed for three years for possessing marijuana by the Ashaiman Circuit Court.
Prosecuting officer Chief Inspector Nunoo Mensah told the court that, the Ashaiman Police on their local night patrol duties at Valco Flats, spotted the mate Abdulla Issifu on a motorbike with two accomplices who were now at large.
Issifu, 28, upon seeing the police officers changed his direction while the two accomplices got down and took to their heels, prompting the police to chase the accused, according to the prosecution.
Inspector Mensah said after some checks were done on the accused person, 18 parcels of a wrapped substance believed to be marijuana were found.
The accused pleaded guilty and prayed the court to have mercy on him.
Mr Gabriel Mate-Teye, Presiding Judge, Ashaiman Circuit court, explained that possessing narcotic substance was an offence under the narcotic and drug control act.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Mr Mate–Teye jailed the accused for three years and a fine of GHS 1,200 or in default spend an additional 12 months in jail with hard labour.