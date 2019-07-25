Oppong-Boanuh: Acting IGP expects attitudinal change in Police

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh says he expects a positive attitudinal change from the police in their interactions with colleagues, junior ranks and members of the public.
He has also charged Commanders of the Ghana Police Service to implement operational strategies that will curb violent crimes in the country, especially within Accra and Tema.
According to a statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police David Eklu, Director-General, Public Affairs, the acting IGP made this known at his maiden meeting with more than 200 senior police officers working within Accra and Tema at the National Police Headquarters on July 25, 2019.
"He also charged the officers to undertake operations that will eradicate the fear of crime amongst residents in their operational jurisdictions," the statement said.
Related Articles
Meet Ghana's Acting IGP James Oppong-Boanuh
Oppong-Boanuh appointed Acting IGP, Asante-Apeatu directed to proceed on leave
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
"He further directed commanders to include community engagements in their operations to boost public confidence in the Police, which is an essential component for effective policing".
Mr Oppong-Boanuh was named acting IGP on Monday, July 22 by President Akufo-Addo.
He will act as IGP until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the Constitution, a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications of the Presidency said.
His appointment followed a directive by President Akufo-Addo to the IGP, Mr David Asante-Apeatu to proceed on leave, pending his retirement on August 14, 2019.