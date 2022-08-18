Mion Paramount Chief and heir apparent to Ya Naa who died yesterday laid to rest

The Paramount Chief of Mion and heir apparent to Ya Naa who died on Wednesday has been buried.
The Dagbon Kingdom has been thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the death of the Paramount Chief of the Mion Traditional Area, Mion-Lama Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V.
He was 48-years-old.
He reportedly died on Wednesday morning at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
Graphic Online gathers he has since been laid to rest at Sambu, the traditional capital of Mion in line with Dagbon custom and tradition.
He left behind four wives and 12 children.
The late Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V was the heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin.
He was the next in line after the reigning Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari II per the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship.
Known in private life as Mahamadu Abdulai, the late Mion Lana was born in 1974.
He was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019, at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi following the ascension of Ya Naa Abukari II as the Overlord of Dagbon.
He was the first son of the late Ya Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV who was the Overlord of Dagbon from 1969 to 1974 and was eligible to ascend to the Dagbon Namship (Ya Naa).
He was 14 years old when the father died and was accordingly enskinned as Boling-Lana of the Abudu Royal Gate in Dagbon, which is one of the skins a chief has to occupy to become the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom in future.
