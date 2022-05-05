Medicine counter assistants urged to seek further knowledge

The Dean of Students at the Entrance University College of Health Sciences, Dr Barima Afrane, has urged all Medicine Counter Assistants not to relent in acquiring further knowledge in their field of discipline.
He said they should constantly keep learning, researching and pursuing knowledge to ensure that they were on top of affairs in the discipline.
Dr Afrane said this at the second graduation ceremony of the Towbin Pharmaceuticals Training Institute (TPTI) in Accra.
The ceremony was on the theme: "The role of MCA after COVID-19 pandemic" and saw 75 students, who had successfully completed the six months course, passed the requisite examinations and certified by the Pharmacy Council graduate to become certified MCAs.
Dr Afrane stressed the importance of dynamism, humility and honesty at the workplace, adding that "available jobs are looking for those who are dynamic and self-motivated."
Passion
The Deputy Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Ghana, in charge of Professional Development, Albert Wiredu Arkoh, said the profession had a lot of prospects and urged graduands to make the most out of it.
Citing a lady who started as a pharmacy shop assistant and had furthered her education to become a fully-fledged pharmacist, he advised them not to settle at where they had reached but to aim higher.
"This is not the end of the road, you have something to focus on," Mr Arkoh said, adding that they should have love and passion for the work in order to succeed.
TPTI
The Administrator of the TPTI, Isaac Kwabena Opare Yeboah, said the institute started operations in February 2020 and graduated the first batch in November last year.
The institute was established to impart knowledge for service, achieve the highest standards in Pharmacy practice and promote public health and safety in the country, he added.
Students, he said, had been equipped with the necessary skills and training for a health expert, adding that they were given the opportunity to witness at firsthand how medicines were produced.
The institute pledged to expand and open colleges in all regions of the country, Mr Opare added.
Not easy
The valedictorian of the graduating class, Rita Obeng Adjei, in her address, expressed gratitude to all tutors and family who had contributed to their lives.
She added that although the journey was tough, with determination, they had been able to come out successfully.