Mechanised water system for thousands in Old Subri

Aug - 03 - 2023

Thousands of residents in Old Subri in the Wassa East District in the Western Region have been provided with a mechanised water system.

The water system which has the capacity to produce 20,000 litres daily and is connected to a borehole beneath was financed by Ghana Rubber Estates (GREL) at the cost of more than GH₵178,000.

It has overhead water storage tanks fitted with three outlets to ensure easy access by members of the community for domestic and commercial use.

The Chief of Old Subri, Nana Twumasi Ampaakwaw II, said before the water project, the community used hand-dug boreholes as source of water for domestic and other commercial activities.

“However, the water from these wells are extremely insufficient and could hardly meet the daily water needs of the community, especially during the dry season hence the need to appeal for support for help”.

He said the government through its local agents is responsible for various development projects – however, the demand on the government was high and the quest to satisfy all remains a challenge as it takes time.

Nana Ampaakwaw said the community sees the water system as a very tangible support from GREL since the community could now access potable water and “we as a community will encourage the company to continue to liaise with the community in meeting its developmental needs.”

He said interventions of companies such as GREL, which regularly support the needs of communities in their areas of operation were timely and impacted the lives of the host communities.

Social investment

Nana Ampaakwaw said it was important that in the contemporary world, companies such as GREL see social investment as an essential function of their operations, which has over the years established and maintained a mutually beneficial relationship with the communities in which they operate.

The chief assured the management that the community would ensure prudent management of the facility to travel its lifespan for the benefit of the people.

At the handover ceremony, the Corporate Affairs Manager of GREL, Perry Acheampong, said the support was in accordance with the company's commitment to providing clean and safe water for the communities it operated in.

He said the chief, elders and assembly members of Old Subri, owing to the water challenge, appealed to the company and upon careful assessment, we decided to support.

Interventions

Social investment activities, he said, have been designed to put a smile on the faces of every individual in the community it operated through various interventions.

“As a company, our community's development means building an inclusive society by helping improve the well-being of all stakeholders to ensure social and industrial harmony and “we take pride in such a feat”.

The company, Mr Acheampong said, was glad that the project has been completed after many challenges in locating the water table after many drilling which resulted in dry wells with no water.

“However, with our persistence, an extra borehole we sunk to complement the initial ones resulted in the finds and success of the project.

Members of the community who spoke to the Daily Graphic said hitherto, they had to travel for long distances to the river side and also save rainwater to enable them to meet their domestic and other needs.

Present at the function were Nana Kwabena Amponsah II, Divisional Chief of Wassa Subri, Isaac Owusu Kumi, the Assembly member for Wassa Subri Electoral Area, community members, and staff of GREL.