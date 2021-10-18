McDan donates car to Ga Adangbe Youth Association

Businessman and philanthropist Mr Daniel Mckorley has presented a brand new pick-up truck to the Ga Adangbe Youth Association to aid the work of the association.
The truck, a 2021 registered Nissan 4x4 pick-up will support the association to realise the mobilisation of Ga Adangbe youth.
Presentation
At a brief but colourful presentation, last Wednesday at Abokobi near Madina in the Greater Accra Region, Bernard Korley, a representative of Mr McKorley handed the keys over to the Youth Chief of Abokobi, Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I.
Mr Korley told the chief that Mr Mckorley will continue to be the backbone of the Ga Adangbe Youth and support in unifying all Ga Adangbe ethnic groupings to enhance national development.
"I was sent by McDan to hand over this vehicle to you for your work which is geared towards unifying the Ga Adangbe Youth and people," he stated.
He mentioned that earlier in the year, Mr Mckorley nicknamed McDan provided interest-free loans to some women in Ada and access to water facilities to some inhabitants of Big Ada.
Oblantei Mantse
The Oblantei Mantse of Abokobi (Youth Chief of Abokobi) on his part expressed gratitude to Mr Mckorley for honouring his promise and asked God to bless him.
"Mr Mckorley has the development and growth of Ga Adangbe at heart and we wish God's eternal blessings for him," he noted.
He pledged that together with his team they will put the car to good use for the effective development of the Ga Adangbe Youth.