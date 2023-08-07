MANET estate owner on how she became a successful entrepreneur

Beatrice Laryea Aug - 07 - 2023 , 17:44

The founder and president of MANET Real Estate, Theresa Oppong-Beeko has urged young women to be prudent in managing their finances and focus more on venturing into entrepreneurial work.

In a speech read on her behalf by Patience Yaakai Adjei, Event Management Consultant for the TAABEA Notable Women of Substance Breakfast Conference, which was organised by the Mission Africa Incorporated at the La Maison Lounge in Accra, Dr. Oppong-Beeko said with perseverance and sacrifice, young women, especially entrepreneurs would build generational wealth.

She explained that she started her first business venture in fishing after graduating from the University of Ghana but unfortunately, faced many challenges and eventually ran into debt to the tune of $2.5 million.

“I was not discouraged because I understood that crying over spilt milk would get my business nowhere. So I rose to the occasion, dusted myself and went on to establish MANET which today, has blossomed and has become synonymous with professionalism in the real estate development industry in Ghana,” she said.

“Empower yourself as a woman because if you are empowered, you can build a house, buy a car and live your best life as well as support your family. Prudence, sacrifice, perseverance and hard work are the key words.”

The multiple award winning Real Estate owner has a long list of awards garnered, including Woman of the Year Award, (by the American Biographical Institute); Most Outstanding Woman of the Year (by Woman 21 Game Changers); Africa's Most Influential Woman in Business and Government (by CEO Holdings); Property Personality of the Year, 2007, and Ghana's Indigenous Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2010.

Never give up

The Headline Sponsor for the event, TAABEA Herbal Company, was represented by their vice president, Mrs. Clara Akua Agyeman, who urged the participants to be courageous in the face of the challenges that they may encounter in their various business endeavours.

“It is a story of resilience and I deem it fit to share this journey with you to encourage up and coming women entrepreneurs in particular, and all business inclined people in general not to give up on their dreams,” said Mrs Agyeman.

To buttress her point, Mrs. Agyeman quoted Jack Welch, a successful Business Executive, who once said: “Good business leaders create a vision, articulate the vision, passionately own the vision and relentlessly drive it to completion.”

She also encouraged them to engage in community service quoting the former president of the United States of America, George W Bush: “There can be no definition of a successful life that does not include service to others.”

With a desire to give back to the community, and impact lives, Mrs. Agyeman sought for a platform that would focus on touching the lives of the least privileged in society. To that end, the Clara Agyeman Foundation was birthed. Over the past five years, the Foundation has contributed start-up capital to over five hundred women for small scale, over the counter businesses.

“By sponsoring this event, we are not just promoting our brand, but more importantly, we are aligning ourselves with the mission to uplift and empower women - women who are not only influential, but also instrumental in driving change and fostering development,” she concluded.

Skills development

For her part, co-founder of Mission Africa Incorporated, Dr. Akosua Sumney urged women not to be in competition with men but rather sharpen their skills to do better for themselves, their families and society at large.

“We don’t want competition with men. We just want men to help and support women. Women should come out with their skills and the things that they can do to better society because when you train a woman, you train a whole generation and that is what we are doing as notable women of substance,” she said.

Some of the participants in a photograph with Dr. Akosuah Sumney (seated), host of the Notable Women of Substance Breakfast Conference

“Men are trying but a man cannot give you everything so you must develop yourself to be able to acquire properties yourself. If you are able to support yourself, whatever your husband will give you will be a bonus,” she added.

Attendance

The event brought together women entrepreneur of all ages to dialogue, share ideas and network for future collaborations.

It was attended by notable people including ex-wife of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Mama Francisca, Global President for International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, Lilian Sally Addo, Event Management Consultant for this event, Lady Patience Yaakai Adjei, National Deputy Women's Organiser Aspirant for NDC Miss Jessie Adams, actress Haillie Sumney and radio personality Caroline Sampson.

The event was sponsored by TAABEA Company Limited, Special Ice, Adonko were official beverage sponsor and Konzoom while Photo Club Imaging were the official photography sponsor.

Mission Africa

Mission Africa Incorporated is a 21st century humanitarian and missions non-profit organisation founded in 2000 by Dr. Kodjoe Sumney and his wife Dr. Akosuah Sumney, in the USA with an office in California.

Their mission is to feed the homeless in America. They have trained over 6000 people in ICT in Ghana and offer entrepreneurial assistance to young people. They have also brought over 1000 African Americans to Africa to do humanitarian work.