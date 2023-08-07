Niger: ECOWAS sets August 10 for another Extraordinary Summit

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Aug - 07 - 2023 , 15:45

The ECOWAS group of West African states have convened another Extraordinary Summit on Thursday, August 10 on the political situation in Niger.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened the meeting, expected to take place in Abuja. Niger's coup leaders have already closed the country's airspace until further notice, citing the threat of military intervention from their neighbours.

It comes after the ECOWAS group of West African states demanded President Mohamed Bazoum be reinstated by Sunday.

ECOWAS had warned that the junta could face military action and will now meet on Thursday to discuss next steps.

Meanwhile Mali and Burkina Faso, both also ruled by juntas, said they would send officials to Niger in solidarity.

ECOWAS in a statement issued today [Monday, August 7, 2023], said the ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit.

Niger's military junta has announced the closure of the country's airspace, expectant of a West African bloc's threat to carry out a military intervention in the country should ousted President Mohamed Bazoum not be released and reinstated.

ECOWAS had given the coup leaders until Sunday to reverse their military takeover and restore Bazoum's rule. The deadline has now passed, with the junta organizing large shows of support in the capital Niamey.